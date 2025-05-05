Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) Surges 13.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA) shares rallied 13.2% in the last trading session to close at $15.83. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 1.1% loss over the past four weeks.

Last week, the company announced that the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia dismissed the cross-claim filed by United Therapeutics that seeks to challenge Liquidia’s amendment to its new drug application for Yutrepia (treprostinil) inhalation powder, which added the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) to the proposed label for the product. This might have driven the recent share price rally.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.42 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +22.2%. Revenues are expected to be $3.31 million, up 11.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Liquidia Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LQDA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Liquidia Technologies is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.4% higher at $38.25. CRSP has returned 15.5% in the past month.

CRISPR Therapeutics' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.9% over the past month to -$1.27. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +11.2%. CRISPR Therapeutics currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

