Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) Surges 11.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA) shares soared 11.2% in the last trading session to close at $11.15. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 10.3% gain over the past four weeks.

The sudden rise in the stock price was observed after the United States Supreme Court ruled in favour of Liquidia stating that its pulmonary hypertension treatment powder, Yutrepia, does not infringe upon United Therapeutics’ ‘793 Patent for Tyvaso, which is approved for the same indication. Additionally, this judgement is now final and will not be subject to further appeal, settling the dispute once and for all. Liquidia is currently gearing up to launch Yetrepia in the United States as soon as possible.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.37 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -54.2%. Revenues are expected to be $4.42 million, up 20% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Liquidia Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on LQDA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Liquidia Technologies is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, scPharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCPH), finished the last trading session 4.9% lower at $4.07. SCPH has returned -16.2% over the past month.

For scPharmaceuticals , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.30. This represents a change of +26.8% from what the company reported a year ago. scPharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

