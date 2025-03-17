LIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Preview: Recent $LQDA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES ($LQDA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,689,582 and earnings of -$0.38 per share.

LIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

LIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $LQDA stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LQDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROGER JEFFS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,396 shares for an estimated $352,650 .

. MICHAEL KASETA (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 28,353 shares for an estimated $331,087 .

. RUSSELL SCHUNDLER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,032 shares for an estimated $233,958 .

. RAJEEV SAGGAR (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,480 shares for an estimated $158,767 .

. SCOTT MOOMAW (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,435 shares for an estimated $121,750 .

. JASON ADAIR (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,314 shares for an estimated $86,125.

LIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of LIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LQDA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Buy" rating on 10/03/2024

