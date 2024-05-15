Liquidia Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $28.67, with a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. Observing a 30.32% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $22.00.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Liquidia. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 - Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 - Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 - Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $32.00 $16.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Liquidia. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Liquidia compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Liquidia's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Liquidia's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of products that address unmet patient needs, with the current focus directed towards the treatment of pulmonary hypertension (PH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. It conducts research, development, and manufacturing of novel products by applying its proprietary PRINT technology, a particle engineering platform, to enable the precise production of uniform drug particles. Its product includes YUTREPIA (treprostinil) inhalation powder, for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company also generates revenue from the sale of Treprostinil Injection through an agreement between its subsidiary and the manufacturer.

A Deep Dive into Liquidia's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Liquidia's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -33.85% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Liquidia's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1377.12%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liquidia's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -61.29%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liquidia's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -25.95%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Liquidia's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

