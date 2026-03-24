Liquidia Stock Up 135% as Insider Sells $1.3 Million in Shares

Key Points

The chief medical officer of Liquidia sold 35,365 common shares on March 13, 2026, for a transaction value of $1.28 million at around $36.30 per share.

The sale was executed entirely from direct holdings; no indirect or derivative securities were involved.

Relative to Saggar's historical sell activity, this transaction was materially larger than the recent median sale of 6,462 shares, reflecting a higher cadence as direct ownership capacity has diminished.

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On March 13, 2026, Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) Chief Medical Officer Rajeev Saggar reported the sale of 35,365 shares of common stock for a total consideration of approximately $1.28 million, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 35,365 Transaction value ~$1.3 million Post-transaction common shares (direct) 174,473 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$6.4 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($36.30); post-transaction value based on March 13, 2026 market close ($36.30).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Rajeev Saggar’s prior transactions?

This sale of 35,365 shares is substantially larger than Saggar's recent median sell transaction of 6,462 shares, and it represents 16.85% of his direct holdings at the time, according to Form 4 beneficial ownership, compared to the recent period median of 1.97% per sale.

This sale of 35,365 shares is substantially larger than Saggar's recent median sell transaction of 6,462 shares, and it represents 16.85% of his direct holdings at the time, according to Form 4 beneficial ownership, compared to the recent period median of 1.97% per sale. What is the impact on Saggar’s ownership stake in Liquidia Corporation?

Direct holdings were reduced from 209,838 to 174,473 shares; as of March 13, 2026, Saggar retains a direct position valued at approximately $6.4 million, as reported by the Form 4. The Form 4 also reports that he holds additional RSUs.

Direct holdings were reduced from 209,838 to 174,473 shares; as of March 13, 2026, Saggar retains a direct position valued at approximately $6.4 million, as reported by the Form 4. The Form 4 also reports that he holds additional RSUs. Were any derivative securities or indirect holdings affected by this transaction?

No derivative securities or indirect holdings were involved; the transaction was exclusively from directly held common stock.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close March 13, 2026) $36.30 Market capitalization $3.21 billion Revenue (TTM) $158.32 million 1-year price change 135.82%

* 1-year performance calculated using March 13, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Liquidia develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products, including YUTREPIA (an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil) for pulmonary arterial hypertension, and distributes generic treprostinil injection in the U.S.

The company generates revenue through product sales and distribution of proprietary and generic therapies addressing unmet medical needs in the biotechnology sector.

It targets healthcare providers and patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension and related conditions in the United States.

Liquidia Corporation is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company leverages advanced drug formulation technologies to deliver differentiated products, supporting its growth strategy within the U.S. market. Liquidia's targeted approach and specialized pipeline position it to address significant unmet needs in the healthcare sector.

What this transaction means for investors

When a stock has surged more than 100% in a year, larger-than-usual insider sales can certainly be an example of an insider locking in some gains, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing.



At Liquidia Corporation, the underlying business momentum helps explain that rally. The company generated $148.3 million in product sales in 2025, driven entirely by the launch of YUTREPIA, which reached more than 2,900 patients and over 3,600 prescriptions within months of its June launch. That rapid uptake supported a notable milestone, with Liquidia delivering its second consecutive quarter of profitability, including $14.6 million in net income in the fourth quarter.



Still, the broader financial picture remains mixed. The company posted a full-year net loss of about $68.9 million as it scaled commercialization, while significantly increasing operating expenses tied to its launch and pipeline investments. A strong cash position of roughly $190.7 million provides some runway, but execution risk remains tied to continued adoption and ongoing litigation around YUTREPIA.



Ultimately, however, this insider selling here seems to reflect strength, not weakness. And it shouldn’t be cause for concern.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.