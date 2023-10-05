Liquidia (LQDA) Price Target Increased by 17.14% to 16.73

The average one-year price target for Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) has been revised to 16.73 / share. This is an increase of 17.14% from the prior estimate of 14.28 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 160.16% from the latest reported closing price of 6.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liquidia. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 7.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LQDA is 0.23%, a decrease of 18.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 30,097K shares. The put/call ratio of LQDA is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caligan Partners holds 9,244K shares representing 14.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 1,642K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,531K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,076K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,041K shares, representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LQDA by 8.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 955K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 931K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LQDA by 5.41% over the last quarter.

Liquidia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT technology. The Company operates through two subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies is developing two product candidates: LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), and LIQ865, an injectable, sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the management of local post-operative pain for three to five days after a procedure. Liquidia PAH, LLC provides commercialization for rare disease pharmaceutical products, such as Treprostinil Injection, Sandoz Inc.'s first-to-file, generic treprostinil for PAH.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.