News & Insights

Markets
LQDA

Liquidia FY24 Net Loss Widens, Revenues Down

March 19, 2025 — 06:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Liquidia Corp. (LQDA) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2024 net loss was $130.4 million or $1.66 per share, compared to a net loss of $78.5 million or $1.21 per share a year ago.

Loss from operations widened to $121.29 million from prior year's loss of $73.38 million.

Revenue was $14.0 million for the year, lower than last year's $17.5 million.

Revenue related primarily to the promotion agreement with Sandoz, Inc. The decrease of $3.5 million was primarily due to lower sales quantities, driven by limitations on the availability of pumps used to administer Treprostinil Injection subcutaneously.

The company said sales quantities will continue to be impacted until alternative pumps are available.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LQDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.