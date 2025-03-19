Liquidia FY24 Net Loss Widens, Revenues Down

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Liquidia Corp. (LQDA) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2024 net loss was $130.4 million or $1.66 per share, compared to a net loss of $78.5 million or $1.21 per share a year ago.

Loss from operations widened to $121.29 million from prior year's loss of $73.38 million.

Revenue was $14.0 million for the year, lower than last year's $17.5 million.

Revenue related primarily to the promotion agreement with Sandoz, Inc. The decrease of $3.5 million was primarily due to lower sales quantities, driven by limitations on the availability of pumps used to administer Treprostinil Injection subcutaneously.

The company said sales quantities will continue to be impacted until alternative pumps are available.

