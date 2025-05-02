Liquidia Corporation Wins Court Decision on YUTREPIA™ NDA as UTHR Cross-Claim Dismissed

Court dismisses United Therapeutics' claim against Liquidia's YUTREPIA NDA, allowing potential final approval post-regulatory exclusivity expiration in 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Liquidia Corporation announced that the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has dismissed, without prejudice, a cross-claim by United Therapeutics that aimed to challenge a key amendment to Liquidia's New Drug Application (NDA) for YUTREPIA™. The court ruled that United Therapeutics' claim was not ripe and that the company lacked standing. Liquidia views this dismissal as a positive outcome, allowing them to continue pursuing final FDA approval for YUTREPIA following the expiration of regulatory exclusivity on May 23, 2025. The FDA's target date for a final decision on the NDA is set for May 24, 2025.

Potential Positives

The U.S. District Court dismissed a cross-claim from United Therapeutics challenging Liquidia’s NDA amendment for YUTREPIA, reducing potential market competition.

This ruling supports Liquidia's planned inclusion of pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) in YUTREPIA’s proposed label, which could expand the drug's market potential.

The FDA's Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for the final approval of YUTREPIA is set for May 24, 2025, indicating progress toward commercialization.

Potential Negatives

The cross-claim by United Therapeutics against Liquidia was dismissed, but UTHR has the right to appeal, leaving the potential for ongoing legal challenges that could delay the approval process for YUTREPIA.

The FDA's Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for YUTREPIA is set for May 24, 2025, which is after the expiration of the blocking regulatory exclusivity, creating uncertainty about the actual market entry timeline.

FAQ

What was the recent court ruling regarding Liquidia's YUTREPIA?

The court dismissed United Therapeutics' cross-claim challenging YUTREPIA's indication for PH-ILD, citing lack of standing.

What is the significance of the FDA's PDUFA goal date?

The FDA set a goal date of May 24, 2025, for the final approval of YUTREPIA's NDA.

How does this ruling impact Liquidia's plans for YUTREPIA?

Liquidia remains focused on finalizing YUTREPIA's approval after regulatory exclusivity expires on May 23, 2025.

Can United Therapeutics appeal the court's decision?

Yes, United Therapeutics has the right to appeal the court’s ruling.

What condition is YUTREPIA proposed to treat?

YUTREPIA is proposed for treating pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) and pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LQDA Insider Trading Activity

$LQDA insiders have traded $LQDA stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LQDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROGER JEFFS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,473 shares for an estimated $454,944 .

. MICHAEL KASETA (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 32,744 shares for an estimated $400,256 .

. RUSSELL SCHUNDLER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,420 shares for an estimated $286,276 .

. RAJEEV SAGGAR (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,858 shares for an estimated $189,288 .

. SCOTT MOOMAW (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,314 shares for an estimated $151,008 .

. JASON ADAIR (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,020 shares for an estimated $99,871.

$LQDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $LQDA stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LQDA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LQDA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025

Full Release





Court will not hear cross-claim that challenges the PH-ILD indication in the tentatively approved NDA for YUTREPIA



FDA can grant final approval of YUTREPIA after blocking regulatory exclusivity expires on May 23, 2025







MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease, today announced that Judge Kelly of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia (District Court) dismissed, without prejudice, the cross-claim filed by United Therapeutics (UTHR) that sought to challenge Liquidia’s amendment to its New Drug Application (NDA) for YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder, which added the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) to the proposed label for YUTREPIA. In its ruling, the District Court determined that UTHR’s claim was unripe and that UTHR had failed to plausibly allege that it has standing.





Dr. Roger Jeffs, CEO, Liquidia said: “We are pleased with the court’s decision to dismiss this cross-claim, specifically holding that UTHR failed to establish standing. We also continue to believe that the FDA was correct to accept, and subsequently tentatively approve, our amended NDA for YUTREPIA to include the PH-ILD indication. We remain laser focused on the potential final approval of YUTREPIA following the expiration of gating regulatory exclusivity on May 23, 2025, and look forward to delivering what we believe will become the prostacyclin of first choice for patients with PAH and PH-ILD and the physicians who treat them.”





UTHR has the right to appeal the Court’s ruling.





The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for the YUTREPIA NDA of May 24, 2025.







About Liquidia Corporation







Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s current focus spans the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its proprietary PRINT



®



Technology. PRINT enabled the creation of Liquidia’s lead candidate, YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder, an investigational drug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The company is also developing L606, an investigational sustained-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a next-generation nebulizer, and currently markets generic Treprostinil Injection for the treatment of PAH. To learn more about Liquidia, please visit



www.liquidia.com



.







Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our strategic and financial initiatives, our business strategy and plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding clinical trials, clinical studies and other clinical work (including the funding therefor, anticipated patient enrollment, safety data, study data, trial outcomes, timing or associated costs), regulatory applications and related submission contents and timelines, including the potential for final FDA approval of the NDA for YUTREPIA, the timeline or outcome of the cross-claims that United Therapeutics has brought against the FDA, the timeline or outcome related to patent litigation in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, including rehearings or appeals of decisions in any such proceedings, the issuance of patents by the USPTO and our ability to execute on our strategic or financial initiatives, involve significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. The decisions of courts or other tribunals are not determinative of the outcome of the appeals or rehearings of the decisions. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks discussed in our filings with the SEC, as well as a number of uncertainties and assumptions. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment and our industry has inherent risks. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that these goals will be achieved, and we undertake no duty to update our goals or to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.











Contact Information









Investors:







Jason Adair





Chief Business Officer





919.328.4350





jason.adair@liquidia.com







Media:







Patrick Wallace





Director, Corporate Communications





919.328.4383





patrick.wallace@liquidia.com



