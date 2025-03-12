Liquidia Corporation to Report Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 19, 2025

Liquidia Corporation will report its 2024 financial results on March 19, 2025, with a live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for rare cardiopulmonary diseases, announced that it will release its full year 2024 financial results on March 19, 2025. The company will conduct a live webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and provide a corporate update, which can be accessed on their website. Liquidia is known for its innovative PRINT® Technology, which has led to the development of YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) for pulmonary arterial hypertension and other treatments, including an investigational sustained-release formulation. The company also markets generic Treprostinil Injection for PAH.

Liquidia Corporation is set to report its full year 2024 financial results, indicating transparency and commitment to informing stakeholders about its performance.

The upcoming live webcast presentation demonstrates the company’s proactive approach to communication with investors, allowing for direct engagement and updates on corporate developments.

Liquidia continues to advance its innovative therapies, particularly in the niche area of rare cardiopulmonary diseases, showcasing its focus on unmet medical needs and potential market opportunities.

The development of multiple investigational drugs, including L606 and YUTREPIA™, highlights Liquidia's commitment to research and the potential for future revenue through product commercialization.

Liquidia Corporation's decision to announce the webcast for their financial results and corporate update may indicate a lack of prior positive performance, as companies typically highlight strong financials without prompting.



The focus on their investigational drug, along with the mention of their generic product, suggests that the company may be reliant on unproven therapies for future growth, raising concerns about their market position and product viability.



The press release does not provide any specific financial projections or performance indicators, which may lead to uncertainty and skepticism among investors regarding the company's future financial health.

$LQDA insiders have traded $LQDA stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LQDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL B MANNING purchased 337,078 shares for an estimated $2,999,994

ROGER JEFFS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,396 shares for an estimated $352,650 .

. MICHAEL KASETA (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 28,353 shares for an estimated $331,087 .

. RUSSELL SCHUNDLER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,032 shares for an estimated $233,958 .

. RAJEEV SAGGAR (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,480 shares for an estimated $158,767 .

. SCOTT MOOMAW (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,435 shares for an estimated $121,750 .

. JASON ADAIR (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,314 shares for an estimated $86,125.

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $LQDA stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MORRISVILLE, N.C., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease, announced today that it will report its full year 2024 financial results on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. The company will host a live webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update.





The live webcast will be available on Liquidia's website at



https://liquidia.com/investors/events-and-presentations



. A rebroadcast of the event will be available and archived for a period of one year at the same location.











About Liquidia Corporation







Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s current focus spans the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its proprietary PRINT



®



Technology. PRINT enabled the creation of Liquidia’s lead candidate, YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder, an investigational drug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The company is also developing L606, an investigational sustained-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a next-generation nebulizer, and currently markets generic Treprostinil Injection for the treatment of PAH. To learn more about Liquidia, please visit



www.liquidia.com



.











Contact Information













Investors:







Jason Adair





Chief Business Officer





919.328.4350









jason.adair@liquidia.com















Media:







Patrick Wallace





Director, Corporate Communications





919.328.4383









patrick.wallace@liquidia.com







