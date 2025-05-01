Liquidia Corporation to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

Liquidia Corporation will release its Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, with a webcast available.

Quiver AI Summary

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company focused on therapies for rare cardiopulmonary diseases, has announced it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025. The company will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and provide corporate updates, accessible via its website. Liquidia is known for its innovative PRINT® Technology, which has led to the development of their leading candidate YUTREPIA™, designed for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and associated lung diseases. Additionally, Liquidia is developing L606, a new sustained-release formulation of treprostinil. The company also markets a generic version of Treprostinil Injection for PAH treatment. For more information, visit Liquidia's website.

Potential Positives

Liquidia Corporation will report its first quarter 2025 financial results, indicating ongoing business activity and transparency with investors.

The company is hosting a webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update, promoting engagement with stakeholders.

Liquidia's lead candidate, YUTREPIA™, is positioned to address significant medical needs in the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, showcasing the potential for impactful therapeutic innovation.

The development of L606, an investigational sustained-release formulation, indicates the company's commitment to advancing treatment options in its focus area.

Potential Negatives

There is no specific mention of any significant financial updates or improvements in the upcoming financial results, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's current financial performance.



The absence of detailed information regarding product development timelines or regulatory progress for key therapeutics may leave stakeholders uncertain about the company's future prospects.



Reporting financial results later than expected can create anxiety among investors, potentially leading to negative market sentiment if they have anticipated results sooner.

FAQ

When will Liquidia Corporation report its Q1 2025 financial results?

Liquidia Corporation will report its Q1 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

What time is the Liquidia Corporation webcast scheduled?

The webcast will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 8, 2025.

Where can I watch the Liquidia webcast?

You can watch the webcast on Liquidia's website at https://liquidia.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

What is YUTREPIA™?

YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) is an investigational inhalation powder for treating pulmonary hypertension, specifically PAH and PH-ILD.

How can I contact Liquidia Corporation for investor inquiries?

You can contact Jason Adair at 919-328-4350 or jason.adair@liquidia.com for investor inquiries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LQDA Insider Trading Activity

$LQDA insiders have traded $LQDA stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LQDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROGER JEFFS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,473 shares for an estimated $454,944 .

. MICHAEL KASETA (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 32,744 shares for an estimated $400,256 .

. RUSSELL SCHUNDLER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,420 shares for an estimated $286,276 .

. RAJEEV SAGGAR (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,858 shares for an estimated $189,288 .

. SCOTT MOOMAW (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,314 shares for an estimated $151,008 .

. JASON ADAIR (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,020 shares for an estimated $99,871.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LQDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $LQDA stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LQDA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LQDA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LQDA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LQDA forecast page.

Full Release



MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease, announced today that it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The company will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update.





The webcast will be available on Liquidia's website at



https://liquidia.com/investors/events-and-presentations



. A rebroadcast of the event will be available and archived for a period of one year at the same location.







About Liquidia Corporation







Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s current focus spans the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its proprietary PRINT



®



Technology. PRINT enabled the creation of Liquidia’s lead candidate, YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder, an investigational drug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The company is also developing L606, an investigational sustained-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a next-generation nebulizer, and currently markets generic Treprostinil Injection for the treatment of PAH. To learn more about Liquidia, please visit



www.liquidia.com



.







Contact Information









Investors:







Jason Adair





Chief Business Officer





919.328.4350









jason.adair@liquidia.com











Media:







Patrick Wallace





Director, Corporate Communications





919.328.4383









patrick.wallace@liquidia.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.