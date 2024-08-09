Liquidia Corp (LQDA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.86, changing hands as high as $11.91 per share. Liquidia Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LQDA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LQDA's low point in its 52 week range is $5.71 per share, with $16.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.62.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.