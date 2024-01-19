News & Insights

Liquidia CFO Michael Kaseta Takes On Additional Role Of COO

January 19, 2024

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Liquidia Corp. (LQDA) announced Friday updates and promotions to its operations leadership in advance of the potential approval and launch of YUTREPIA (treprostinil) inhalation powder.

Michael Kaseta, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has added the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) to his responsibilities effective on January 15, 2023.

In his expanded role as COO/CFO, Kaseta will be responsible for several key areas in addition to finance, including human resources, information technology, quality, manufacturing, and business strategy.

In connection with this change, Michael Hunter was also promoted to Senior Vice President of Manufacturing Operations, where he will manage all day-to-day manufacturing and supply chain operations internally and externally.

Simultaneously, former Chief Operations Officer, Robert Lippe, will transition out of the Company over a three-month period.

