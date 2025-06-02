Liquidia Begins Commercial Rollout Of YUTREPIA For PAH And PH-ILD After FDA Approval

(RTTNews) - Liquidia Corporation (LQDA), a biopharmaceutical company, announced Monday that it has made its first commercial shipment of YUTREPIA or treprostinil inhalation powder, following FDA approval on May 23, 2025, for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension or PAH and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease or PH-ILD.

YUTREPIA is now available through specialty pharmacies, becoming a new dry-powder therapeutic alternative for patients with PAH and PH-ILD.

The rapid launch comes just over a week after regulatory approval, driven by Liquidia's advance preparation and manufacturing readiness.

The company aims to position YUTREPIA as the prostacyclin of first choice, highlighting its ease of use and differentiated lung deposition profile via PRINT technology.

In a significant legal development, on May 30, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina denied United Therapeutics' or UTHR request for a preliminary injunction and restraining order, clearing the path for full-scale commercial rollout.

The court found UTHR was unlikely to succeed on the merits of its patent infringement claim.

YUTREPIA is an inhaled dry-powder formulation of treprostinil delivered with a low-effort, palm-sized device.

It was approved based on data from the INSPIRE Phase 3 trial, and continues to be evaluated in the ASCENT study for PH-ILD patients.

Dr. Roger Jeffs, CEO of Liquidia, stated that "This extraordinary pace reflects our commitment to providing immediate access to a differentiated therapy for patients living with PAH and PH-ILD."

Currently, LQDA is trading at $17.02, up by 14.08 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.