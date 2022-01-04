Liquidia Appoints Roger Jeffs as CEO; Shares Rise 18.7% Pre-Market

Biopharmaceutical company Liquidia Corp. (NASDAQ:LQDA) has appointed Roger Jeffs as its CEO, effective January 3. Jeffs, who will continue as a Board member, succeeds Damian deGoa. Additionally, deGoa will remain on the company’s Board and help in the transition until January 31.

Commenting on the appointment, Stephen Bloch, the Chairman of Liquidia, said, “Roger’s guidance and leadership will help optimize YUTREPIA (treprostinil) inhalation powder upon approval and build our future pipeline.”

Jeffs said, “With YUTREPIA launch in sight, we have an opportunity to scale our existing commercial capabilities for this potentially best-in-class inhaled prostacyclin therapy, and rapidly drive towards profitability.”

About Liquidia

North Carolina-based Liquidia is focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT Technology.

It has tentative FDA approval for YUTREPIA, which is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to improve exercise ability in adult patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) Functional Class II-III symptoms.

Shares of Liquidia were trading nearly 18.7% up in the pre-market session on Tuesday.

Analyst Ratings

Overall, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 3 Buys and 1 Hold. The average Liquidia stock price prediction of $6.75 implies 31.3% upside potential. Shares have gained 98.5% over the past six months.

Risk Analysis

According to TipRanks’ Risk Factors tool, Liquidia is at risk mainly from two factors: Finance & Corporate and Tech & Innovation, each of which accounts for 31% of the total 54 risks identified for the stock.

Under both the risk categories, the company has 17 risks each, details of which can be found on the TipRanks website.

