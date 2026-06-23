Liquidia and Goodyear have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 23, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Liquidia Corp. LQDA as the Bull of the Day and Goodyear GT as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Micron Technology, Inc. MU, NVIDIA Corp. NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks:

Biotech stocks can be some of the most volatile names in the market, especially when the story depends on regulatory decisions, clinical trial readouts or uncertain commercialization timelines. But every once in a while, a company begins to move from promise to execution, and that is where the opportunity can become especially interesting for investors.

Liquidia Corp. is one of those stories. The company is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical firm focused on rare cardiopulmonary diseases, including pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. Its lead product, YUTREPIA, has quickly become the center of the investment thesis, giving Liquidia a real commercial growth engine with significant profit tailwinds.

That shift is already showing up in the numbers, the stock price, and Wall Street sentiment. LQDA currently sports a top Zacks Rank, reflecting positive earnings estimate revisions, while the stock has also displayed strong momentum as investors respond to the company’s accelerating commercial launch. Investors looking for a biotech name with improving fundamentals and strong technical action, Liquidia stands out as today’s Bull of the Day.

LQDA Shares Rally on Upgrades

Liquidia’s fundamentals have shifted dramatically in recent weeks. Earnings estimates have moved sharply higher, with current year EPS projections jumping 98% and next year estimates rising 65%. That surge in analyst confidence has helped push LQDA to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The growth profile is equally impressive. Sales are expected to climb 315% this year and another 67% next year, while earnings are projected to grow 471% this year from deeply negative levels, followed by another 62% increase next year. These are the kinds of inflection points that can create exceptional opportunities for investors, especially when a company is moving from a development-stage story into a more durable commercial growth phase.

Even after a significant rally over the past year, valuation remains reasonable relative to the growth outlook. At just 24x forward earnings, LQDA stands out as a rare biotech name with accelerating sales, surging earnings estimates, strong price momentum, and a top Zacks Rank.

LQDA Stock Breaks Out

The technical picture is just as compelling. With strong momentum at its back, LQDA recently broke out from a bullish continuation pattern on a major surge in volume.

That volume makes the move more convincing, as heavy trading activity often signals broader participation and potential institutional demand. As long as the stock holds above its breakout area and earnings estimates continue rising, the trend remains constructive.

Should Investors Buy Shares in LQDA?

Healthcare can be a useful portfolio diversifier, especially for investors heavily exposed to technology, AI, and other high-momentum areas of the market. Biotech also appears to be in the early stages of a stronger run after several years of more challenging activity.

Within that backdrop, LQDA stands out. The stock has a top Zacks Rank, major upward earnings estimate revisions, accelerating sales, improving profitability and a bullish technical breakout. For investors who can tolerate biotech volatility, Liquidia offers a compelling combination of momentum and improving fundamentals.

After a sharp rally, pullbacks are always possible. But as long as estimates continue moving higher and the stock holds its breakout, LQDA remains an attractive healthcare stock to watch.

Goodyear is one of the most recognizable names in the global tire industry, manufacturing and selling tires for consumer vehicles, commercial trucks, aircraft, motorcycles and industrial equipment.

But a strong brand does not always make a strong stock. Goodyear has struggled for years with negative growth, inconsistent profitability, a highly leveraged balance sheet and poor stock price performance. The company continues to face soft tire demand, competitive pressure and limited financial flexibility, leaving investors with few clear bullish catalysts.

With sales and earnings under pressure, earnings downgrades and the stock down significantly across most major lookback periods, GT stands out as a challenged business in a difficult industry. Until the company can show sustained volume recovery, margin improvement, and better earnings momentum, Goodyear earns its place as today’s Bear of the Day.

GT Stock Falls Further on Downgrades

Earnings estimates have been hit hard in recent months, pushing Goodyear to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Current quarter estimates have fallen deeply negative, while current year estimates are down 157% and next year estimates have dropped 27%.

The growth outlook remains challenged as well. Sales are expected to decline 3% this year before recovering just 2% next year. Meanwhile, EPS are projected to fall 157% this year into deeply negative territory before rebounding next year from depressed levels.

That kind of recovery may look dramatic on paper, but it follows a long period of shrinking revenue, weak profitability, and poor stock performance. Until earnings estimates begin moving higher in a sustained way, GT remains a difficult stock to own.

Goodyear Stock Approaches Multi-Decade Low

The long-term chart tells the story. Goodyear shares peaked in early 1998 and have never fully recovered. While there were several rallies along the way, each recovery failed below the prior highs.

Now, with the stock trending toward multi-decade lows, the technical picture reinforces the fundamental weakness. For investors, this is not just a short-term pullback. It is a long-running downtrend that reflects years of challenged growth, inconsistent profitability, and limited confidence in the turnaround.

Should Investors Avoid Shares in GT?

Goodyear may eventually stabilize, but the burden of proof remains high. The company needs to show sustained volume recovery, better margins, meaningful debt reduction, and positive earnings estimate revisions before the stock becomes more attractive.

For now, the setup remains weak. GT has falling earnings estimates, negative near-term EPS expectations, poor long-term price action and limited visible catalysts. Even if the stock looks inexpensive on some valuation metrics, cheap alone is not enough when the underlying business continues to struggle.

Until the fundamentals and technical picture improve, investors may be better served looking elsewhere.

Additional content:

Will NextEra Gain by Generating Power from Multiple Clean Sources?

Should You Buy, Hold, or Sell Micron Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings?

As Micron Technology, Inc. prepares to unveil its fiscal third-quarter 2026 results after the market close on June 24, investors will get a valuable insight into the trends in the memory market and the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven growth cycle. However, the key question is, does the Micron stock offer an attractive investment opportunity now? Let’s take a closer look –

Micron’s Fiscal Third Quarter: What Investors Should Expect

Micron has guided a strong outlook for the fiscal third quarter of 2026. The company expects revenues of $33.5 billion, plus or minus $750 million, according to investors.micron.com.

Compared with fiscal second quarter 2026 revenues of $23.86 billion, this guidance indicates 40% sequential growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate forecasts Micron’s sales at $34.98 billion, representing 276.1% year-over-year growth.

Micron has projected a strong gross margin for the fiscal third quarter, expected to be around 81%, and non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $19.15, plus or minus 40 cents, up significantly from $12.2 in the fiscal second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is even higher at $20.98 per share, indicating a 998.4% increase from the year-ago period.

Key Insights Into Micron’s Fiscal Third-Quarter Outlook

Increasing production levels often puts pressure on margins, especially for companies involved in the cyclical commodity business. The Sanjay-Mehrotra-led company, however, expects revenues to jump almost $10 billion in one quarter while simultaneously maintaining strong gross margins.

This combination indicates that the company’s AI-related memory shortage remains significant, demand is far exceeding supply, and customers are willing to buy Micron’s products at a premium price, indicating favorable growth prospects in the future.

Demand for Micron’s cutting-edge high-bandwidth memory (“HBM”) chips is high as hyperscalers continue to ramp up spending in AI infrastructure. In addition, semiconductor behemoths NVIDIA Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. continue to adopt HBM solutions in AI-advanced processors, further supporting demand for Micron’s memory products. The HBM chips are in demand due to their ability to manage complex workloads efficiently while consuming less power.

Why Investors May Want to Consider Micron Stock Right Now

Micron’s fiscal third-quarter 2026 outlook indicates that the AI memory cycle is still accelerating as demand outstrips supply, enabling strong pricing power and sustained earnings growth, which are bullish for the stock and could support further upside.

Additionally, Micron has delivered an average earnings surprise of 21.7% across the last four quarters, indicating the potential for another strong performance in the fiscal third quarter, which may further catalyze the stock.

All these positives make a compelling case for investors to consider Micron stock. Moreover, in addition to the favorable growth prospects, Micron remains attractively valued compared to its peers. Per the price/earnings (P/E) ratio, MU trades at 18.52 forward earnings. In comparison, the Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s forward earnings multiple is 21.95. This means the stock offers strong growth prospects at a relatively modest valuation.

Micron currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.