Liquidia Amends License Agreement For L606 To Include Key Markets In Europe, Japan

(RTTNews) - Liquidia (LQDA) and Pharmosa Biopharm have amended the licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of L606, an inhaled, sustained-release formulation of treprostinil currently being evaluated in a clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. The amended agreement expands Liquidia's licensed territory beyond North America to include key markets in Europe, Japan and elsewhere. Also, Liquidia has obtained certain rights to Pharmosa's next-generation smart-technology nebulizers for use with its liposomal drug formulations.

In consideration for the incremental exclusive rights, Liquidia will pay Pharmosa an upfront payment of $3.5 million and up to $157.75 million in additional milestone payments for the development of PAH and PH-ILD indications and commercial sales outside of North America.

