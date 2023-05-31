Liquidators Of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research Have Scavenged $110 Million Of Bitcoin After Losing Billions

Liquidators in charge of the recovery of assets for the now-disgraced Alameda Research hedge fund founded by Sam Bankman-Fried currently control over $110 million worth of bitcoin held in various wallets, according to a report supplied by blockchain analysis firm Arkham Intelligence. These wallets have been receiving BTC from exchanges and cold wallets as recently as March 2023, the report revealed.

The aggregation of these wallets provides insights into the liquidators' collection of BTC from Alameda's holdings. A recent transaction in April involved a 1 BTC test from Alameda's Merchant wallet. This BTC was later sent to a holding address now under the control of Alameda's Liquidators, known as 'Alameda Merchant 1.' Since the beginning of 2023, this address has accumulated 3,581 BTC, worth approximately $97.19 million at current prices.

The report states that “In total, Alameda’s liquidators have managed to secure 4,083 BTC (currently $110.81M) sourced from:

Other Alameda Wallets: 34.94 BTC (currently worth $948.27K)

Deribit: 467.366 BTC (currently worth $12.68M)

WBTC Custodian: 2997 BTC (currently worth $81.34M)

Bitfinex: 298.027 BTC (currently worth $8.09M)

Unlabelled Wallets (possibly an Exchange): 286.7 BTC (currently worth $7.78M)”

A screenshot from the provided report.

“However, this is only a fraction of the BTC that Alameda controlled in the past,” the report noted. “Wallets connected to this network of Alameda’s BTC activity were worth at peak over $800M, with Alameda likely holding more BTC in Centralized Exchanges or unlinked Cold Wallets.”

Arkham Intelligence stated that it will continue to monitor the on-chain activity of Alameda’s liquidators.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.