Liquid Media Group Optimistic on Extended Merger Talks

Liquid Media Group (YVRLF) has released an update.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. and Live Current Media Inc. have mutually agreed to extend their merger negotiations, reflecting their shared confidence in unlocking new growth opportunities within the media technology sector. The extension will allow both companies to complete necessary filings and ensure transparency for stakeholders. The acquisition terms, still under negotiation, will see Live Current shareholders owning a significant portion of Liquid Media’s shares post-acquisition.

For further insights into YVRLF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.