Liquid Electricity Stocks: What to Know If You Want to Invest in the Futuristic “Wonder Fuel”

Liquid electricity stocks seeing extra interest from investors that are looking for the green energy source of the future.

Source: Shutterstock

First, let’s talk about what liquid electricity is. The fuel source has a somewhat complex explanation. See, electricity is sent through electrolysers to create some fuels. That includes hydrogen, methanol, or ammonia. Hydrogen, in particular, is of interest here. It can be further processed into what we called liquid electricity.

Alex Koyfman argued in March that liquid electricity has the potential to be the fuel of the U.S. in the future. He said the following in a letter posted by WealthDaily.

“Despite what the mainstream media have been telling you for decades now, the future of consumer and commercial transportation is not electric. It also won’t be gas-powered…Instead, it will be a combination of the two, and it will all be made possible by a marvel of modern science — a wonder fuel — that few people even know exists. This fuel has a couple very unusual properties that make it so versatile and so clean that the entire global economy is likely to become dependent on it by the middle of the 21st century.”

So what are liquid electricity stocks that investors might want to start researching. That’s where things get tricky. While the process of creating liquid electricity has been around for some time, there are currently many companies investing in it. That means it’s hard to track down public companies you can buy stocks of in the U.S.

However, there are some public and private companies worth keeping an eye on. That includes ME Energy, Freudenberg, First Vanadium, Victory Metals, Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU), and others.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

