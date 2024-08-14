LiqTech International Inc. Q2 Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) revealed Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at -$2.11 million, or -$0.36 per share. This compares with -$1.56 million, or -$0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.0% to $4.49 million from $4.99 million last year.

LiqTech International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$2.11 Mln. vs. -$1.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.36 vs. -$0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.49 Mln vs. $4.99 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.00 Mln-$5.00 Mln

