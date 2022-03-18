Markets
LiqTech CEO Mathiesen Takes Medical Leave Of Absence; Appoints Alexander Buehler As Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) said Friday that its Chief Executive Officer, Sune Mathiesen, has taken a medical leave of absence.

The company has appointed Alexander Buehler, who is currently serving as a member of the Board of Directors, as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Buehler has served as a Director of LiqTech since 2017, during which time he has also served as the Audit Committee Chairman.

In connection with his appointment as Interim Chief Executive Officer, Buehler tendered his resignation as a member and Chair of the Audit Committee and as a member of the Governance and Compensation Committees.

The company has appointed Richard Meeusen as the Chair of the Audit Committee, effective immediately.

