Lippo Malls Indonesia Secures Multi-Trillion Loan

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust has secured a new loan facility worth up to IDR 2.5 trillion, which will be used primarily to prepay existing SGD-denominated loans. The loan has an average lifespan of 8 years and is contingent upon PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk remaining as the trust’s largest unitholder and ultimate shareholder. No Prepayment Event has been triggered as of the announcement date.

