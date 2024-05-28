News & Insights

Stocks

Lippo Malls Indonesia Secures Multi-Trillion Loan

May 28, 2024 — 08:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail (SG:D5IU) has released an update.

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust has secured a new loan facility worth up to IDR 2.5 trillion, which will be used primarily to prepay existing SGD-denominated loans. The loan has an average lifespan of 8 years and is contingent upon PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk remaining as the trust’s largest unitholder and ultimate shareholder. No Prepayment Event has been triggered as of the announcement date.

For further insights into SG:D5IU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LPMDF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.