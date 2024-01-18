Lipocine Signs TLANDO Franchise License Deal With Verity Pharma

(RTTNews) - Pharmaceutical company, Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) Thursday said that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Verity Pharmaceuticals where Verity Pharma will market TLANDO in the U.S. and, if approved, in Canada.

TLANDO is the first and only FDA-approved testosterone replacement therapy option for adult males that does not require dosage measurement.

According to the agreement, Lipocine will receive a payment of $2.5 million on signing the deal along with $11 million license fee. Later, $5 million will be paid by February 1, $2.5 million by January 1, 2025, and $1 million by January 1, 2026.

The company said that additionally it will receive $259 million as milestone payment and royalty payment.

In the pre-market activity, Lipocine's stock is gaining 0.52 percent, to $3.87 on the Nasdaq.

