Markets
LPCN

Lipocine Says FDA Oks LPCN 2101 IND For Adult Epilepsy Treatment

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) announced Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the company's Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for its neuroactive steroid (NAS) candidate, LPCN 2101, as a potential treatment for adults with epilepsy.

Lipocine plans to initiate a Phase 2 photosensitive epilepsy (PSE) study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of oral LPCN 2101.

LPCN 2101 is an orally delivered, endogenous neuroactive steroid (NAS), a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) of GABAA receptor, with potential therapeutic effects in neurological and mood disorders.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LPCN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular