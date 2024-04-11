Lipocine Reports Positive Phase 2 Results For LPCN 2401 In Participants With Obesity

(RTTNews) - Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) Thursday announced positive results from the Phase 2 study of its drug candidate LPCN 2401, showing significant improvement in body composition in participants with obesity.

The study included participants with obesity, having BMI greater than or equal to 30, and participants with BMI greater than or equal to 27 with at least one weight-related comorbidity like hypertension, type 2 diabetes, dyslipidemia, etc.

Participants were randomized to receive one of the three treatments: A) testosterone ester monotherapy capsule, B) LPCN 2401, or C) placebo.

Results from the study showed that treatment with LPCN 2401 resulted in numerically greater fat mass loss than Treatment A. Fat mass (FM) decreased by 6.7 percent, and Lean mass (LM) increased by 4.4 percent.

Lean body mass is the difference between total body weight and body fat weight, and fat mass is the weight of the fat in one's body.

"We look forward to meeting with the FDA to discuss the further development of LPCN 2401 as an aid to weight management interventions," said Mahesh Patel, President and CEO of Lipocine Inc.

