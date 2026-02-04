Lipocine (LPCN) Price Target Increased by 58.18% to 11.09

The average one-year price target for Lipocine (NasdaqCM:LPCN) has been revised to $11.09 / share. This is an increase of 58.18% from the prior estimate of $7.01 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.82 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.84% from the latest reported closing price of $8.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lipocine. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPCN is 0.00%, an increase of 19.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 549K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 146K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 74K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 61K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 47K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPCN by 26.92% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 36K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPCN by 7.16% over the last quarter.

