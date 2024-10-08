Lipocine Inks Distribution Deal With Pharmalink To Commercialize TLANDO In GCC Countries

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Lipocine, Inc. (LPCN) announced Tuesday an exclusive supply and distribution agreement with Pharmalink to commercialize TLANDO, its oral testosterone replacement therapy, in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries consisting of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lipocine received an upfront payment from Pharmalink.

Upon Marketing Authorizations (MA) in individual GCC countries, Lipocine will provide TLANDO drug product to Pharmalink at an agreed transfer price.

Pharmalink will have the exclusive rights to TLANDO throughout the GCC region and will be responsible for promotion, distribution and sale of the product in the territory.

TLANDO is approved in the United States by the U.S. FDA as a testosterone replacement therapy in adult males indicated for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone.

