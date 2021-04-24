Lipocine Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LPCN) Path To Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Lipocine Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LPCN) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Lipocine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. The US$130m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$21m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Lipocine's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Lipocine, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$21m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 52% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Lipocine's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that typically a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 36% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

