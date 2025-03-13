LIPOCINE Earnings Results: $LPCN Reports Quarterly Earnings

LIPOCINE ($LPCN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of $1.86 per share, beating estimates of -$0.41 by $2.27. The company also reported revenue of $3,491,000, beating estimates of $2,666,280 by $824,720.
LIPOCINE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of LIPOCINE stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG removed 59,410 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $289,920
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 12,822 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $57,570
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 4,300 shares (-10.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,984
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,248 shares (+6.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,850
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 2,500 shares (+13.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,200
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) added 400 shares (+37.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,952
- GROUP ONE TRADING LLC removed 226 shares (-53.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,102
