Lipocine : U.S. Court Postpones Clarus Patent Litigation Trial Scheduled

(RTTNews) - Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) said that the U.S. District Court of Delaware has postponed the February 8, 2021 jury trial scheduled to hear arguments in patent infringement lawsuit against Clarus Therapeutics, due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The jury trial will be rescheduled once it becomes clear when jury trials will resume in the District of Delaware.

Lipocine is alleging that Clarus's JATENZO product infringes Lipocine's U.S. patents.

