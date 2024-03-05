Lipella Pharma's IND Application For LP-410 Gets FDA's Approval

(RTTNews) - Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LIPO) Tuesday announced FDA's approval for its Investigational New Drug application for clinical testing of LP-410 in the treatment of oral Graft-Versus-Host Disease.

The clinical study is expected to commence in the second half of 2024. Currently, oral GVHD is a rare but serious oral mucosal disease that currently has no approved therapy.

Earlier, Lipella had received FDA Orphan Drug Designation on tacrolimus for treatment of GVHD on November 8, 2023.

