Lipella Pharmaceuticals to Present Topline Results for LP-10 at 2025 Joint International Meeting on Oral Medicine

Lipella Pharmaceuticals to present LP-10 study results for Oral Lichen Planus at May 2025 conference in Las Vegas.

Quiver AI Summary

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that its abstract on LP-10, a liposomal tacrolimus oral rinse for treating Oral Lichen Planus (OLP), will be presented by Dr. Alessandro Villa at the 2025 joint international meeting of the American Academy of Oral Medicine and the European Association of Oral Medicine in Las Vegas from May 14-17. The phase 2a study results indicate significant improvements in visible lesion resolution during treatment, with a gradual return to baseline effects post-dosing, highlighting the localized activity of LP-10. The trial assessed three dose levels and showed statistically significant improvements in clinical measures, suggesting LP-10’s potential as a non-steroidal treatment option for OLP, which currently lacks FDA-approved therapies. CEO Jonathan Kaufman expressed optimism about the promising data that offer new therapeutic options for patients with OLP.

Potential Positives

Lipella's abstract on LP-10 for the treatment of Oral Lichen Planus has been accepted for a podium presentation at a prominent international meeting, highlighting the company's innovative research in the field.

Topline study results demonstrate statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in the treatment of Oral Lichen Planus, suggesting LP-10's potential as a valuable therapeutic option where no FDA-approved treatments currently exist.

The presentation will be led by a respected expert, Dr. Alessandro Villa, which adds credibility and visibility to Lipella's findings within the medical community.

CEO Jonathan Kaufman emphasizes the importance of providing new therapeutic options for a patient population in need, showcasing Lipella’s commitment to addressing significant unmet medical needs.

Potential Negatives

The topline results indicate a gradual decline in treatment effects observed two weeks after treatment ceased, suggesting that the benefits of LP-10 may be temporary.

There is no mention of any FDA approval for LP-10 despite the presentation of study results, leaving uncertainty about the future of the product in the market.

Forward-looking statements in the release highlight substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ significantly from the company's projections.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the joint meeting in Las Vegas?

The meeting aims to present new data on LP-10 for treating Oral Lichen Planus from May 14-17, 2025.

Who will present at the meeting?

Dr. Alessandro Villa from the Miami Cancer Institute will deliver the presentation.

What results did the LP-10 study reveal?

The study showed clinically meaningful improvements in visible lesion resolution and overall patient symptoms within four weeks.

What is Oral Lichen Planus (OLP)?

OLP is a chronic inflammatory condition of the oral mucosa causing pain, swelling, and ulcerations.

When can we expect final topline results?

Final topline results from the fully enrolled trial are anticipated in Q2 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LIPO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $LIPO stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Joint meeting to be held in Las Vegas, May 14-17









Presentation will be delivered by Dr. Alessandro Villa of Miami Cancer Institute









Topline study results demonstrate clinically meaningful improvements in OLP









Visible lesion resolution during treatment; return toward baseline post-dosing supports localized activity







PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: LIPO) ("Lipella," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that its abstract on LP-10 for the treatment of Oral Lichen Planus (OLP) has been accepted for podium presentation at the 2025 joint international meeting of the American Academy of Oral Medicine (AAOM) and European Association of Oral Medicine (EAOM). The meeting will take place May 14–17 in Las Vegas. The presentation will be delivered by Dr. Alessandro Villa, Chief of Oral Medicine, Oral Oncology and Dentistry, and Professor at Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, Miami Cancer Institute, on May 15.





The abstract, titled "Liposomal Tacrolimus (LP-10) Oral Rinse for the Treatment of Oral Lichen Planus: Topline Analysis of a Phase 2a Multicenter Dose-Ranging Trial," presents data from an ongoing trial evaluating LP-10, a liposomal formulation of tacrolimus, in patients with symptomatic OLP—a chronic inflammatory condition of the oral mucosa that can cause pain, white patches, swelling, and ulcerations. The oral rinse has demonstrated good tolerability and produced clinically meaningful improvements.





“As the global oral medicine community gathers this spring, we’re proud to present promising new data toward the goal of providing a safe and effective treatment for Oral Lichen Planus,” said Jonathan Kaufman, CEO and co-founder of Lipella. “Our topline results show significant improvement after just four weeks of treatment. This is a meaningful step forward for a patient population in need of recognition, support, and therapeutic options. We look forward to sharing final topline results from the fully enrolled trial, which are expected in the second quarter of 2025.”





“We observed statistically significant improvements across clinical measures, along with visible reductions in inflammation and resolution of ulcerative lesions in some patients,” said Dr. Michael Chancellor, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of Lipella. “These effects were most evident at the end of the treatment period, supporting the clinical relevance of LP-10’s localized activity. Taken together, the data highlight LP-10’s potential as a non-steroidal therapeutic option for a chronic condition with no FDA-approved treatments.”







About the Study







The Oral Lichen Planus Phase 2a trial is a multicenter, dose-ranging study evaluating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of LP-10 oral rinse in adults (18 years and older) with symptomatic OLP. Three dose levels of tacrolimus—0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, and 1.0 mg—are being assessed. According to Lipella’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Chancellor, topline findings from the 0.5 mg cohort demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement (p < 0.05) at the primary endpoint, with all outcome measures showing significance at Week 4. A gradual decline in effect was observed by Week 6, two weeks after treatment ended. Investigators also noted visible improvement in oral lesions, including resolution of ulcerations in some patients. A gradual decline in effect was observed by Week 6, two weeks after treatment ended, suggesting strong on-treatment activity with a return toward baseline once dosing ceased.







About Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc.







Lipella Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing new drugs by reformulating active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for new applications. Lipella targets diseases with significant unmet needs, where no approved drug therapies currently exist. The company completed its initial public offering in 2022. Learn more at



lipella.com



and follow us on



X



and



LinkedIn.









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding, among other things, our strategy, future operations, financial position, prospects, clinical trials, regulatory approvals, pipeline and opportunities, sources of growth, successful implementation of our proprietary technology, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "could," "continue," "would," "should," "potential," "target," "goal," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "expects," "projects" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and financial trends that we believe may affect among other things, market and other conditions, our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short- and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. There are risks, uncertainties and other factors, both known and unknown, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, risks related to the effective application of the use of proceeds from the private placement, general capital market risks, regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and other factors. Any forward-looking statement made by us is based upon the reasonable judgment of our management at the time such statement is made and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the past or future. In addition, the information contained in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company has no obligation to update such information, including in the event that such information becomes inaccurate. You should not construe the contents of this press release as legal, tax and financial advisors as to legal and related matters concerning the matters described herein.







CONTACT:







Jonathan Kaufman





Chief Executive Officer





Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc.







Info@Lipella.com







1-412-894-1853







PCG Advisory







Jeff Ramson







jramson@pcgadvisory.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.