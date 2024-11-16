Lipella Pharmaceuticals Faces Nasdaq Delisting Risk Amid Compliance Challenges

Lipella Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LIPO) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is facing a significant business risk as it struggles to meet Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements, with potential delisting looming due to non-compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement and the Stockholders’ Equity Requirement. Despite receiving multiple notifications from Nasdaq, the company has yet to regain compliance and has appealed the delisting notice, with a hearing set for December 2024. The uncertainty surrounding their Nasdaq listing status poses a threat to Lipella’s stock liquidity and visibility, raising concerns about the company’s ability to attract investment and maintain its stock price. If delisted, Lipella’s shares may be traded over-the-counter, which could further depress share value and complicate future capital raising efforts.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on LIPO stock based on 1 Buy.

