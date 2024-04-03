News & Insights

Markets
LIPO

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Announces Type C Meeting For LP-10 - Quick Facts

April 03, 2024 — 08:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LIPO) announced the FDA has granted a Type C meeting request to discuss the company's proposed Phase-2b clinical trial design for the evaluation of LP-10 as a potential treatment for moderate to severe hemorrhagic cystitis. Lipella plans to meet with the FDA on May 21, 2024. The Type C meeting will focus on reaching an agreement for the proposed Phase-2b trial design.

Michael Chancellor, Lipella's Chief Medical Officer, said: "We are eager to advance our LP-10 program efficiently, and our scheduled FDA meeting in the second quarter of 2024 will play a pivotal role in enhancing the regulatory prospects of LP-10."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LIPO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.