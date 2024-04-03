Lipella Pharmaceuticals Announces Type C Meeting For LP-10 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LIPO) announced the FDA has granted a Type C meeting request to discuss the company's proposed Phase-2b clinical trial design for the evaluation of LP-10 as a potential treatment for moderate to severe hemorrhagic cystitis. Lipella plans to meet with the FDA on May 21, 2024. The Type C meeting will focus on reaching an agreement for the proposed Phase-2b trial design.

Michael Chancellor, Lipella's Chief Medical Officer, said: "We are eager to advance our LP-10 program efficiently, and our scheduled FDA meeting in the second quarter of 2024 will play a pivotal role in enhancing the regulatory prospects of LP-10."

