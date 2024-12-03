Lipella Pharmaceuticals announces publication in CUREUS

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (LIPO) announced the publication of a peer-reviewed paper in CUREUS. Titled “Rationale for the Use of Topical Calcineurin Inhibitors in the Management of Oral Lichen Planus and Mucosal Inflammatory Diseases,” the paper focuses on non-steroid treatments for oral lichen planus, OLP, particularly topical calcineurin inhibitors, TCIs, such as tacrolimus. TCIs are non-steroidal medications used to treat inflammatory and autoimmune conditions by targeting the enzyme calcineurin, critical for T-cell activation and cytokine production. The publication also explores advanced drug delivery systems designed to address the challenges of treating chronic inflammatory conditions like OLP. The paper emphasizes the potential of Lipella’s investigational therapy, LP-310, a novel oral rinse formulation of LP-10 specifically designed to provide localized therapeutic effects for OLP while minimizing systemic exposure. LP-310 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2a multicenter clinical trial focused on safety, tolerability, and efficacy in adult patients with symptomatic OLP.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LIPO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.