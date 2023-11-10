News & Insights

Lipella Pharma: FDA Grants Orphan Designation For LP-310 To Treat Oral Graft-versus-Host Disease

November 10, 2023

(RTTNews) - Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LIPO), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, announced Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation for its drug candidate, LP-310, for the treatment of oral Graft-versus-Host Disease or GvHD.

GvHD occurs when donor bone marrow or stem cells attack the recipient following a treatment for leukemia, lymphoma, and other hematological cancers.

LP-310 is Lipella's clinical stage pipeline asset intended to be indicated for inflammatory diseases of the oral cavity, including oral lichen planus and oral GvHD.

LP-310 liposomal tacrolimus is a proprietary oral rinse formulation of Lipella's lead drug candidate, LP-10.

The company recently received FDA clearance for a Phase 2a clinical trial to evaluate LP-310's safety and efficacy in patients with symptomatic oral lichen planus, which currently has no FDA approved treatment.

Michael Chancellor, Chief Medical Officer at Lipella, said, "GvHD occurs when donor immune cells attack the recipient's body tissues after an allogeneic tissue or bone marrow transplant. GvHD affects approximately 30,000 Americans and oral GvHD contributes significantly to morbidity in cancer survivors."

LP-310 is the the second of Lipella's leading product candidates to receive this designation. LP-10 was previously granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA.

