Liontrust’s Major Stake Shift: UBS Increases Holdings

Liontrust Asset Management has seen a shift in its major holdings as UBS Group AG’s investment arm increases its voting rights to 5.79% following recent acquisitions. This change reflects UBS’s strategic positioning within Liontrust, signaling potential impacts on the asset management firm’s future decisions.

