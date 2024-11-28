Liontrust’s Major Stake Shift: UBS Increases Holdings

Liontrust Asset Management (GB:LIO) has released an update.
Liontrust Asset Management has seen a shift in its major holdings as UBS Group AG’s investment arm increases its voting rights to 5.79% following recent acquisitions. This change reflects UBS’s strategic positioning within Liontrust, signaling potential impacts on the asset management firm’s future decisions.
