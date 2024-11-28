News & Insights

Stocks

Liontrust’s Major Stake Shift: UBS Increases Holdings

November 28, 2024 — 07:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Liontrust Asset Management (GB:LIO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Liontrust Asset Management has seen a shift in its major holdings as UBS Group AG’s investment arm increases its voting rights to 5.79% following recent acquisitions. This change reflects UBS’s strategic positioning within Liontrust, signaling potential impacts on the asset management firm’s future decisions.

For further insights into GB:LIO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.