Liontrust to acquire Swiss asset manager GAM Holding AG

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 04, 2023 — 02:17 am EDT

Written by Tom Wilson for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - British asset manager Liontrust LIO.L said on Thursday it had conditionally agreed to acquire GAM Holding AG, in a deal that values the entire issued share capital of the Swiss asset manager at CHF 107 million ($121.26 million).

The GAM board recommended the transaction earlier on Thursday, adding that clients would benefit from access to a broader range of strategies, services and stability that the financial strength of the combined firm would bring.

The transaction, which is expected to complete in the final quarter, will create a global asset manager with 53 billion in assets under management.

($1 = 0.8824 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Tom Wilson, editing by Sinead Cruise)

