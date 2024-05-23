News & Insights

Stocks

Liontrust Modifies Stake in Moonpig Group

May 23, 2024 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Moonpig Group Plc (GB:MOON) has released an update.

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP has adjusted its stake in Moonpig Group Plc, crossing a notable threshold on May 22, 2024, which has resulted in a combined voting rights holding of 12.832%. The change, notified on May 23, 2024, reflects a slight decrease in total voting rights from a previous notification, with the current total number of voting rights held by Liontrust being 44,094,049.

For further insights into GB:MOON stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.