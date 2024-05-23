Liontrust Modifies Stake in Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group Plc (GB:MOON) has released an update.

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP has adjusted its stake in Moonpig Group Plc, crossing a notable threshold on May 22, 2024, which has resulted in a combined voting rights holding of 12.832%. The change, notified on May 23, 2024, reflects a slight decrease in total voting rights from a previous notification, with the current total number of voting rights held by Liontrust being 44,094,049.

