Liontrust Increases Stake in Future PLC

Future plc (GB:FUTR) has released an update.

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP has increased its voting rights in Future PLC, crossing the 5% threshold to hold 5.0875%, as reported on November 1, 2024. This acquisition solidifies Liontrust’s influence in the UK-based media company, indicating strategic positioning within the industry. Investors may find this move noteworthy, as it reflects potential shifts in shareholder dynamics.

For further insights into GB:FUTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.