Liontrust Increases Stake in Future PLC

November 05, 2024 — 05:57 am EST

Future plc (GB:FUTR) has released an update.

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP has increased its voting rights in Future PLC, crossing the 5% threshold to hold 5.0875%, as reported on November 1, 2024. This acquisition solidifies Liontrust’s influence in the UK-based media company, indicating strategic positioning within the industry. Investors may find this move noteworthy, as it reflects potential shifts in shareholder dynamics.

