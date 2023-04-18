Liontrust in talks to buy Zurich-based GAM Holding

Adds more details, background

April 18 (Reuters) - Liontrust Asset Management LIO.L said on Tuesday it was in talks to buy smaller peer GAM Holding AG GAMH.S to combine its investment management unit with the Zurich-based company.

The London-listed fund manager said it has approached GAM's board, but did not disclose any terms of the offer.

GAM, which has a market value of 93.93 million Swiss francs ($104.87 million), had reported assets under management in its investment business of 27.1 billion francs as at June 30, 2022.

The news comes weeks after the decision of investment banks Cenkos Securities CNKS.L and finnCap Group FCAP.Lto merge in a 21-million-pound ($25.9 million) all-stock deal.

GAM is set to release its results for the full year on April 25.

($1 = 0.8957 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain and Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shailesh Kuber)

