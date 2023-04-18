Liontrust in talks over possible buyout of Zurich-based GAM Holding

April 18 (Reuters) - Liontrust Asset Management LIO.L said on Tuesday it was in talks with asset management firm GAM Holding AG GAMH.S over a potential buyout of the Zurich-based company, but did not disclose any terms of the offer.

The London-listed fund manager said the proposed deal intends to combine GAM's investment management business with its unit.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.