Liontrust in talks over possible buyout of Zurich-based GAM Holding

April 18, 2023 — 07:44 am EDT

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

April 18 (Reuters) - Liontrust Asset Management LIO.L said on Tuesday it was in talks with asset management firm GAM Holding AG GAMH.S over a potential buyout of the Zurich-based company, but did not disclose any terms of the offer.

The London-listed fund manager said the proposed deal intends to combine GAM's investment management business with its unit.

