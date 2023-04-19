Liontrust expects full-year profit to beat market estimates

April 19 (Reuters) - British asset manager Liontrust LIO.L on Wednesday forecast its full-year profit to be ahead of market estimates, mainly driven by strong growth in fee revenues.

The London-listed company, which saw its assets under management and advice decrease by 3.6% to 31.4 billion pounds ($39.04 billion) as at March 31 from December end, said it expected annual adjusted profit before tax to be not less than 86 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8044 pounds)

