Liontrust expects annual profit to beat view; reports $2.5 bln qtrly outflows

April 19, 2023 — 02:36 am EDT

Written by Sinchita Mitra for Reuters ->

April 19 (Reuters) - British asset manager Liontrust LIO.L on Wednesday forecast its full-year profit to be ahead of market estimates, mainly driven by a strong jump in fee revenues, after it reported significant quarterly net outflows.

The company saw net outflows of 2 billion pounds ($2.48 billion) for the three months ended March 31, compared with outflows of 632 million pounds in the previous three months.

After witnessing robust asset growth during the pandemic, fund managers are now struggling with weak investor sentiment due to volatile stock markets amid fears over raging inflation and a potential global recession.

The London-listed company, which saw its assets under management and advice drop 3.6% to 31.4 billion pounds as at March 31 from December end, said it expected annual adjusted profit before tax to be not less than 86 million pounds.

The trading update comes a day after the company said it is in talks with GAM Holdings to combine its investment management unit with the Zurich-based company.

