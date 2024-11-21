News & Insights

Liontrust CFO Buys Shares, Signals Confidence in Firm

November 21, 2024 — 05:57 am EST

Liontrust Asset Management (GB:LIO) has released an update.

Liontrust Asset Management’s Chief Financial Officer, Vinay Abrol, has made a significant investment by purchasing 50,000 of the company’s ordinary shares, highlighting confidence in the firm’s future performance. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, showcases a strategic move by a key executive within the company.

