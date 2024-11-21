Liontrust CEO and Wife Acquire Significant Shares

Liontrust Asset Management (GB:LIO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Liontrust Asset Management’s CEO, John Ions, and his wife Paige Ions, have collectively purchased 100,000 shares of the company, demonstrating confidence in the firm’s future. The transaction was conducted at the London Stock Exchange, with shares priced at £4.50 each. This move may capture the interest of investors eyeing insider trading activities as a potential indicator of stock performance.

For further insights into GB:LIO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.