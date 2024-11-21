Liontrust CEO and Wife Acquire Significant Shares

Liontrust Asset Management (GB:LIO) has released an update.
Liontrust Asset Management’s CEO, John Ions, and his wife Paige Ions, have collectively purchased 100,000 shares of the company, demonstrating confidence in the firm’s future. The transaction was conducted at the London Stock Exchange, with shares priced at £4.50 each. This move may capture the interest of investors eyeing insider trading activities as a potential indicator of stock performance.
