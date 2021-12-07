Liontrust buys UK's Majedie Asset Management for $160 mln

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Liontrust Asset Management LIO.L is to buy British fund manager Majedie Asset Management for up to 120 million pounds ($159.31 million), the company said on Tuesday.

The deal will see Liontrust issue up to 97.0 million pounds ($128.78 million) in new ordinary shares of 1 pence each and up to 23.0 million pounds ($30.53 million) in cash to the shareholders of Majedie.

