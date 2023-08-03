Liontrust Asset Management (LSE:LIO) Price Target Increased by 5.92% to 1,063.35

The average one-year price target for Liontrust Asset Management (LSE:LIO) has been revised to 1,063.35 / share. This is an increase of 5.92% from the prior estimate of 1,003.88 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 717.10 to a high of 1,585.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.06% from the latest reported closing price of 636.50 / share.

Liontrust Asset Management Maintains 11.31% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 11.31%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liontrust Asset Management. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIO is 0.07%, a decrease of 15.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.49% to 3,809K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 828K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 832K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIO by 24.63% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 477K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIO by 12.74% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 308K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 273K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIO by 23.99% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 245K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIO by 23.54% over the last quarter.

