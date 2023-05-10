Liontrust Asset Management (LSE:LIO) Price Target Decreased by 26.14% to 1,043.46

The average one-year price target for Liontrust Asset Management (LSE:LIO) has been revised to 1,043.46 / share. This is an decrease of 26.14% from the prior estimate of 1,412.70 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 712.05 to a high of 1,585.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.34% from the latest reported closing price of 794.50 / share.

Liontrust Asset Management Maintains 9.06% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.06%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liontrust Asset Management. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 11.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIO is 0.08%, an increase of 186.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.88% to 3,716K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 832K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIO by 28.28% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 475K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares, representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIO by 45.85% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 308K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIO by 24.73% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 281K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIO by 21.82% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 240K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIO by 23.58% over the last quarter.

