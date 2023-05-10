News & Insights

Stocks

Liontrust Asset Management (LSE:LIO) Price Target Decreased by 26.14% to 1,043.46

May 10, 2023 — 11:00 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Liontrust Asset Management (LSE:LIO) has been revised to 1,043.46 / share. This is an decrease of 26.14% from the prior estimate of 1,412.70 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 712.05 to a high of 1,585.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.34% from the latest reported closing price of 794.50 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

Liontrust Asset Management Maintains 9.06% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.06%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liontrust Asset Management. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 11.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIO is 0.08%, an increase of 186.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.88% to 3,716K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GB:LIO / Liontrust Asset Management PLC Shares Held by Institutions

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 832K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIO by 28.28% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 475K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares, representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIO by 45.85% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 308K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIO by 24.73% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 281K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIO by 21.82% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 240K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIO by 23.58% over the last quarter.

See all Liontrust Asset Management regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.