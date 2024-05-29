Liontrust Adjusts Voting Stake in Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group Plc (GB:MOON) has released an update.

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP has altered its stake in Moonpig Group Plc, reaching a new total of 12.832% in voting rights as of May 24, 2024. This change was prompted by an acquisition or disposal of voting rights, with the firm notifying the issuer on May 28, 2024. The update reflects a minor shift from their previous notification, maintaining the same total percentage of voting rights but adjusting the balance between direct and financial instrument-held rights.

For further insights into GB:MOON stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.