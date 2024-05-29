News & Insights

Stocks

Liontrust Adjusts Voting Stake in Moonpig Group

May 29, 2024 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Moonpig Group Plc (GB:MOON) has released an update.

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP has altered its stake in Moonpig Group Plc, reaching a new total of 12.832% in voting rights as of May 24, 2024. This change was prompted by an acquisition or disposal of voting rights, with the firm notifying the issuer on May 28, 2024. The update reflects a minor shift from their previous notification, maintaining the same total percentage of voting rights but adjusting the balance between direct and financial instrument-held rights.

For further insights into GB:MOON stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.